By Pauline Kerr

Doors Open Bruce County offered local residents and guests the opportunity to step into the past and journey into the future, all within a few kilometers over the weekend.

The Heffer-Bodrog family - Melissa Heffer, Jay Bodrog, Madeline Heffer-Bodrog and Gavin Heffer-Bodrog from Stratford took full advantage of Doors Open, visiting sites around the county. Here, they check out the Bruce Botanical Food Gardens. (Pauline Kerr photo)

In this area, Kincardine’s historic lighthouse opened its doors. This unique structure is steps from downtown. The Kincardine Yacht Club runs it as a museum, and it’s filled with maritime memorabilia – a veritable snapshot of a time when Kincardine’s place in Great Lakes shipping was key to the area’s economic success.

Today it’s not shipping, but nuclear power, that drives the area’s economy. Bruce Power’s visitor’s centre opened its doors, providing a glimpse at the future. It’s a delightful place with plenty to see and do, and was one of the most popular stops along the Bruce County Doors Open route.

A short distance away is the Inverhuron Pioneer Cemetery, located just inside the gates to Inverhuron Provincial Park. The gate to the cemetery was open, offering people the chance to enjoy the peaceful setting and scenic trails, while honouring those who established the farms and other businesses throughout the area.

The Bruce Botanical Food Gardens in Ripley offers a unique opportunity to view hundreds of rare, endangered, and heirloom food plants. The goal is education, allowing people to get back in touch with food. The area’s past was shipping and future is nuclear energy, but agriculture was, is, and will be a key part of this area’s prosperity.