By Pauline Kerr

The council of the Municipality of Kincardine has accepted the tender of Lavis Contracting for the reconstruction of Walsh St., in the amount of $421,869.60 plus engineering.

The estimated cost of the project had originally been $670,000 including engineering, but after examination of existing infrastructure, the scope of the project was reduced to address only problem areas. The scope of work will include road excavation and complete resurfacing, curb and sidewalk repairs and storm drain improvements. The project had originally involved excavation and replacing curbs and sidewalks.

Two bids were received for the project.

The work is to be completed a week before the fall school term begins.

Public works director Adam Weishar reported to council that some of the problems on Walsh St. may be due to “late season paving” resulting in water getting between the layers of asphalt.

Mayor Anne Eadie noted the road had never been constructed for the heavy bus traffic on it. Weishar said the new granular material and the two applications of asphalt in the reconstruction project will be more than adequate to accommodate the bus traffic.