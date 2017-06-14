Section: News News

A 54-year-old Huron Twp. man is facing numerous charges after police executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a Concession 10, Huron Twp. property on June 6.

Members of the OPP Community Street Crimes Unit, West Region OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine Unit and South-Bruce OPP officers executed the warrant. As a result, police seized cannabis marijuana, oxycodone, Percocet, morphine and nabilone. The estimated, combined value of the seized drugs is more than $3,000.

In addition, police also seized offence-related property that consisted of drug trafficking paraphernalia, prohibited weapons and ammunition.

The man was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and careless storage of a firearm.

He was held in custody pending the result of a bail hearing scheduled for June 6.