Section: News News

It is a sad ending to the story of Todd Walker, but it is an ending.

People were sick with unanswered questions ever since the 37-year-old was reported missing at 2:30 p.m. last Tuesday, May 30.

Walker's body was discovered this morning (Friday) at 9:09 a.m. on a Kincardine beach, according to the OPP.

Police said foul play is not suspected and that the investigation is now complete. The OPP didn't specify where on the Lake Huron shoreline his body was found, or by whom.

Walker was last seen near his home at Russell Meadows on Campbell Ave. in Kincardine at 11:45 p.m., May 30. Police acted quickly, but numerous searches failed to locate Walker. Family and friends held their own searches, while the South-Bruce OPP accepted help form the tactical response team, the Underwater Search and Rescue Unit, the South-Bruce OPP Marine Unit, the OPP Aviation Unit, police divers and an OPP helicopter.

There had been no sign of the Kincardine native until this morning, when his body was discovered.

Born and raised in Kincardine, Walker graduated from Kincardine District Secondary School and worked at Sobeys for years before recently starting a job at No Frills.

Police said today they appreciated the assistance of the public with the investigation.

- Josh Howald