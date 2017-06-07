Section: News News

By Josh Howald

The search continues for Kincardine's Todd Walker.

Todd Walker

Police and civilian efforts to locate Walker have been unsuccessful as of Monday afternoon.

His family had a group search planned for last night (Tuesday) at Station Beach in Kincardine.

Walker, 37, was reported missing last Wednesday. When police first issued a release regarding his disappearance, they said he had last been seen at 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. The next day, they were able to update the last sighting of him to 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police said he was last seen on Campbell Ave. in Kincardine at that time. Campbell Ave. is where Walker lived, in the Russell Meadows housing units off Russell Street. Walker grew up in Kincardine and graduated from Kincardine District Secondary School. He is recognizable from working at Sobey's for years, and more recently at No Frills. He walks with a limp and has a bad arm/hand.

He was described by police as 5'10", 140-pounds with dark brown hair in a buzz cut and wearing glasses. Police said he may be wearing jeans and a black windbreaker. Officers said they would like to verify his well-being.

Meanwhile, several police vehicles set up shop at the base of the north pier on Wednesday afternoon. Officers who had congregated on the pier confirmed they were there in regards to Walker's disappearance. Friends and relatives were conducting their own searches of areas he was known to frequent on Thursday and Friday. Thursday, Search and Rescue-trained officers were deployed to the area - the tactical response team walked a grid pattern through the wooded area near Russell Meadows.

But the search seems to be focused on the area near the north pier.

On Friday, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU), the South-Bruce Marine Unit and OPP Aviation Services joined in the search for Walker. OPP divers and the OPP helicopter also came to assist.

On Monday, it seemed as if the intensity of the search had decreased, at least in numbers. However, police were still actively looking for Walker.

Friends and family of Walker had organized a group search for last night (Tuesday), starting at Station Beach at 6 p.m. Anybody at all who wished to help were invited to join the search.

Police said they appreciate the tips they have received, and are still taking tips from the public. Anybody with information that might help in any way is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you might be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.