By Barb McKay

The Ontario government’s plan to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour in the next year has caught small businesses by surprise and is receiving mixed reactions.

The province announced unexpectedly last Tuesday that it would introduce legislation to hike the minimum wage to ensure pay equity between part-time and full-time workers. The plan is to increase bottom end wages to $14 per hour by Jan. 1, 2018, and $15 per hour by Jan. 1, 2019.

The move is being applauded by unions and labour organizations across the province, including the Grey Bruce Labour Council.

“The Grey Bruce Labour Council, along with the entire labour movement, has long extolled the need for increases in the minimum wage,” GBLC President Kevin Smith said in an email to The Independent. “Organizations such as the Canadian Federation of Independent Business and Chamber of Commerce have for an equal length of time championed the suppression of the minimum wage. The business lobby and general business organizations have always suggested that the apocalypse is just around the corner whenever progressive actions are taken on behalf of workers.”

By example, he said, when the occupational health and safety act became law in 1979 it was prefaced by the business community saying that no work would ever get done as workers would refuse work on the basis of safety in such numbers that the economy of the province would come to a grinding halt.

“No such tragedy ever materialized. In fact the increased health and safety brought to workplaces saved lives and saved businesses from losing their most valuable resources, their workers, from being hurt and made ill from the workplace. The outcome was that workplaces retained and flourished as these experienced workers stayed at work and contributed their skill and enthusiasm to their workplace.”

Smith noted that when the minimum wage is increased to a living wage their money goes back into the local economy in increasing amounts, which provides a richer and stronger economy for everyone.

Local businesses are viewing the government’s plan with a cautious outlook. Darrel Perry opened Penetangear in 2014 on Queen Street in Kincardine and employs a handful of retail staff.

Perry said Kincardine is a small community where a number of people earn minimum wages and deserve an increase, but his concern is the degree of the increase proposed by the province.

“I think it would have been better to have a graduated approach,” he said.

Perry, however, does not approach compensation for his staff based on a government-regulated pay scale.

“I say to all our new staff, I’m a big believer in paying people what they are worth,” he said.

When employees perform well in their roles they are compensated accordingly.

Perry said a minimum wage hike that drastic would hurt business – after all, labour is his second highest cost. But the legislation, if it passes, won’t lead him to decrease his staff. Instead, it will mean putting in more hours.

Although Pine River Cheese on Highway 21 has a sizable workforce, CEO Ulrike Prehn does not anticipate a minimum wage increase would impact the company specifically.

“While labour costs (wages and benefits) represent a significant portion of our product cost, aside from some of our seasonal retail store positions and a few other non-technical positions, our average hourly already exceeds the Ontario minimum wage rate,” she said. “Since our reopening of the plant after the 2010 fire, we have been focusing on many areas of efficiencies in order to keep our product costs from rising in an ever increasingly competitive market where shelf space is dictated by aggressively priced products made by large and fully automated dairy product manufacturers in Canada and highly government subsidized dairy product manufacturers in Europe.

“I suspect that increasing minimum labour costs to $15 over a short period of time, will result in the following, as it pertains to small business in the diary processor industry: an increased focus on automation (resulting in non-technical job losses and reduction of work hours), a reduction in benefits package offerings and continued absorption of small businesses by larger companies/corporations resulting in job losses.”

Kincardine BIA downtown business manager Rick Clarke sees the move to increase wages as a mixed blessing.

“Certainly raising the minimum wage will represent a real increase in costs for our business owners to operate and that’s a negative impact,” he said. “It may affect their hiring decisions, particularly with their part-time and summer students. On the other hand, we can only hope that those who are working at minimum wages will now have a bit more disposable income and that will be a good thing for the economy as a whole. Ideally, I would hope that the government would find some off-setting adjustment to the current business and corporate taxes paid by our small businesses to lessen the impact on them.”

Along with increasing the minimum wage, the province has also proposed to introduce pay equity for employees doing the same job at the same company, increase vacation time to a minimum of three weeks for employees who have been in their job for at least five years and expand personal emergency leave to at least two days per year across the board.