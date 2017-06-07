Section: News News

The Bruce Peninsula OPP is continuing a search for a 22-year-old Australian man whose canoe capsized just before 3 p.m., June 1 near the Grotto in Georgian Bay

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) assisted with the search on the weekend, and planned to continue the search Monday, along with the Bruce Peninsula OPP Marine Unit and the Bruce Peninsula National Park Wardens.

A second man in the canoe, a 25-year-old from Windsor, swam to shore. He was transported by Bruce County Emergency Services to a local hospital with hypothermia and has since been released.

Neither man was wearing a life jacket.