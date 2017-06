Section: News News

Allard Eisen, left, perfors Jack was every inch a sailor with Jared Petrie and Bob Geddes, supported by the rest of the Kincardine Community Singers choir at a recent rehearsal. The Canada Concert will be performed at the pavilion June 9 and 10 at 8 p.m. and June 11 at 3 p.m. (Barb McKay photo)