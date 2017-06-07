Section: News News

By Barb McKay

A section of Macpherson Park, between the boardwalk and the beach has been cordoned off with caution tape while municipal workers fill in gaps between stones along the embankment.

Armour stone was installed along the embankment from the north pier to the washrooms at Dunsmoor Park earlier in the spring to address a problem with erosion along the shoreline that forced the removal of a section of boardwalk. The boardwalk has since been reinstalled and the warm weather has drawn plenty of walkers down to the park.

Material was placed between the stones when the project was being completed but holes have developed in some areas. Caution tape and signage were put up last week as the municipality works to fill the gaps.

“From the construction project, there were voids between the stone that had been filled at that time; this was as a result of the type of stone that was placed which was selected to help reduce the impacts of the wave action,” Kincardine Public Works Director Adam Weishar told The Independent. “Now that they have reappeared we need to fill them. We have placed the caution tape and signage as a warning and precaution as we work on this task.”

Weishar said municipal staff recently met to review and develop a path forward for monitoring and placement of additional material to fill in the voids.

“The signage directing pedestrians to the walkways is to avoid having people walk all across the uneven surfaces; we installed a few walkway areas for that purpose.”

Parks and Recreation Director Karen Kieffer said work on the shoreline should be completed within the next week or so and at that point the caution tape will be removed.

“The signs that are currently up are temporary only and we will evaluate the need for more permanent signage once the project is complete and we will determine if further signage is required or not.”