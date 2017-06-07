Section: News News

Kincardine and District Seconday School (KDSS) graduate Jorie Elliott is one of 10 post-secondary students to receive Hydro One’s 2017 Women in Engineering Scholarship.

The Huron-Kinloss Township resident is currently enrolled in an electrical engineering program at the University of Western Ontario. Recipients of the scholarship not only receive a financial award but also the opportunity work for Hydro One in a paid developmental student placement.

“I am grateful for the financial support of Hydro One through the Women in Engineering Scholarship but more importantly, Hydro One’s commitment to my learning and development as an electrical engineer through my summer position is invaluable,” Elliott said in a media release. “The combination of the two demonstrates the commitment of Hydro One to addressing the gender gap in engineering.”

Established in 2014, the scholarship drives Hydro One’s commitment to provide women with opportunities to develop satisfying and successful professional careers in the areas of engineering and other related fields. It follows the company’s work with the College Consortium, the University Partnership and its sponsorship of Go ENG Girl, a program that gives young girls and their parents the opportunity to visit and learn from female professionals, academics and university students about engineering.

"Hydro One believes in developing a strong and diverse work force and continues to work towards breaking down barriers for women who want to pursue a career in engineering," said Judy McKellar, Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Hydro One. “I would like to personally congratulate the recipients of the Women in Engineering Scholarship and look forward to welcoming them into the Hydro One family.”

The deadline to apply for the 2018 Women in Engineering Scholarship is Oct. 1. Visit www.hydroone.com/careers.