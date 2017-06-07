Section: News News

By Barb McKay

Explore the Bruce is inviting Bruce County residents and visitors to learn a little of the history of the region while they complete their Adventure Passport.

The popular sight-seeing scavenger hunt is in its 13th year and this season the Adventure Passport is unique.

There is a focus on Bruce County’s 150th so we tried to pick stops that have historical significance,” said project co-ordinator Erin Hammond.

There are 12 passport stops across Bruce County, including seven bicycle stops and seven motorcycle stops. Participants must visit at least seven of the 12 stops to receive a free Explore the Bruce t-shirt and to be eligible for the many fabulous grand prizes. Stops this year include Lindsay Tract, White Bluff, Cape Croker Park, Colpoy’s Bay Boat Dock, Sauble Trading Post, Port Elgin Harbour, Krug Memorial Park in Chelsey, Saugeen River Access #14 in Southampton, Paddy Walker House in Kincardine, Chepstow Inn, Harley’s Pub and Pork in Mildmay and Smeltzer’s Garden Centre in Point Clark.

“When we pick the stops we like to have one in each municipality and to have at least seven that are accessible,” Hammond said.

As well, Explore the Bruce highlights one community each year and this year the focus is on Port Elgin. There is an additional mini-tour, which includes stops at the Port Elgin Library, Nodwell Park, Coulter Plaza and Town Pond/Shipley Trail.

The Passport Punch Card and details about how to play can be downloaded on the Explore the Bruce website at www.passport.explorethebruce.com or picked up at the Kincardine Visitor Centre on Highway 21. In recognition of Bruce County’s 150th birthday, participants who attend a Bruce County 150 event will receive a bonus card punch. Also, anyone who spots the Explore the Bruce Toyota Tundra can get a bonus punch on their passport.

The Adventure Passport kicked off on May 1 and already more than 300 people have completed their passports. The event runs until Oct. 31.

Hammond said the Adventure Passport has a new, more user-friendly design this year and the map has been condensed so that it will fit easily into pockets.