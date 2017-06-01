Section: News News

Police issued a folllow-up release to yesterday's missing person report.

Todd Walker

Todd Walker, 37, of Kincardine, was reported missing as of 10 p.m. Tuesday night. The South-Bruce OPP appealed to the public late Wednesday afternoon in an effort to locate him.

Police said today that Walker was last seen on Campbell Ave. in Kincardine at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

Several police vehicles sat at the base of the north pier last evening. Officers congregated on the north pier confirmed they were there in regards to a missing persons report. Friends and relatives of Walker were conducting their own searches of areas he is known to frequent last night and again today. Police Search and Rescue trained officers have been deployed to the area to conduct a thorough search.

Born and raised in Kincardine, Walker is described by police as 5'10", 140-pounds with dark brown hair in a buzz cut and wearing glasses. He walks with a noticeable limp. He may be wearing jeans and a black windbreaker. Officers said they are looking to verify his well-being. You might recognize Walker from visiting local grocery stores. He had worked at Sobeys and was currently working at No Frills.

Police said they appreciate the tips they have received so far, and reminds residents that anyone with information about Walker can call the South-Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.