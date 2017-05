Section: News News

Sharon Manitowabi of Manitoulin Island walks Highway 21 South Monday morning as part of the Water Walk 2017. An Anishinaabe Ceremonial Teaching, the walk honours all water spirits in support of healthy rivers, lakes and oceans. The walk makes stops in Minnesota and Matane, Quebec. For more information, go online to www.motherearthwaterwalk.com. (Josh Howald photo)