Eybergen and Fitzgerald off to OFSAA

Section: Sports Sports

By Josh Howald

Madelyn Eybergen is jumping all over the province.

Eybergen and Liam Fitzgerald were the only two Kincardine District Secondary School athletes to qualify for last week's OFSAA West Regional Track and Field Championships at the University of Western Ontario in London.

And both qualified for the OFSAA provincial championship meet in Belleville, Eybergen with a first place in junior girls high jump at the OFSAA West meet.

"I'm so pumped up," said Eybergen of the OFSAA berth.

A first place finish in high jump is nothing new for Eybergen. She set a new Bluewater Athletic Association record earlier this season before winning a gold medal at the CWOSSA Track and Field Championships. Both those meets were held at the Davidson Centre track in Kincardine.

Last week, she took her show on the road and punched her ticket to OFSAA with a gold medal at the OFSAA West Regionals. She jumped a new personal best height of 1.66m. Her previous best was 1.62m, which is the new BAA record.

Eybergen also competed in the 80m hurdles and the 300m hurdles at OFSAA West last week. She finished 12th in the 80m hurdles and posted a sixth place finish in the 80m hurdles.

Fitzgerald, meanwhile, picked up a couple of fourth place finishes in London. The top four finishers in each event qualified for the OFSAA meet, so Fitzgerald will compete in Belleville in both the midget boys 1,500m and the 3,000m. He won both those race at the BAA meet and then was gold in the 3,000m race at CWOSSA and second in the 1,500m race.

OFSAA will open tomorrow (Thursday) in Belleville and run until Saturday.