By Josh Howald

The Kincardine Cubs may finally get to open baseball season tonight (Wednesday).

Kincardine pitcher Nate Kramer threw during an intrasquad game Sunday afternoon on Tout Field at Connaught Park in Kincardine. (Josh Howald photo)

Kincardine is scheduled to host the Hanover Hitmen tonight at 7:30 p.m. on Tout Field at Connaught Park in Kincardine.

If the game is played, it would be the first game of the season for the Cubbies - who have had little to no luck thus far. After the team's official home opener against the Lucan Irish Nine was rained out, Kincardine was scheduled to host the Ingersoll Blue Jays for a double header on Sunday afternoon.

However, the Blue Jays contacted the Cubs Saturday night and informed Kincardine they would not be able to put a team on the diamond for Saturday's double-bill.

So it has been a frustrating start to the season for the new Midwestern Ontario Senior Baseball League.

With umpires already booked, Kincardine played an intrasquad game on Sunday afternoon. The Cubs will be awarded two wins for those two games.

Kincardine has a double header scheduled in Byron against the Storm for June 10.