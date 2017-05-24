Board to be replaced with local planning tribunal

By Barb McKay

Small, rural municipalities, including Kincardine, are cautiously optimistic about the provincial government’s plan to get rid of the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) and replace it with a Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs made the announcement last Tuesday that it has introduced new legislation that, if passed, will completely revamp the province’s land use planning appeals process to give communities more say and create a faster and more affordable process.

The new legislation includes a number of reforms designed to give communities a stronger voice when it comes to land use planning decisions. The government would only overturn a municipal decision for complex land use planning appeals if it does not follow provincial policy or municipal plans. Currently, the OMB has carte blanche to overturn a decision if it feels the municipality did not reach what it considers to be the best planning decision.

According to the ministry’s report, the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal would retain the authority to make a final decision on matters only when, on a second appeal, a municipality's subsequent decision still does not follow provincial policies or municipal plans.

Municipality of Kincardine Mayor Anne Eadieis optimistic about the legislation, but deferring judgment until it is implemented.

“I have learned with other government announcements it is often hard to tell what the final process will look like until it is actually in place,” she said.“However, overall, the changes look to be positive for municipalities by giving them a stronger voice in planning matters.”

Eadie said one of the most significant changes that she sees is that the proposed new Local Appeal Tribunalwould have limited powers to overturn a municipal planning decision, only acting if a decision is in conflict with provincial policy or municipal plans.