By Barb McKay

He was flush with invitations to mark Canada’s 150th birthday, but Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson wants to celebrate the occasion in Kincardine.

Keith Davidson, left, and Canada Day chair Brad Kirkconnell announced Paul Henderson will be a special guest for this year's Canada Day celebrations. (Barb McKay photo)

Canada Day committee chair Brad Kirkconnell and committee member Keith Davidson made the announcement last Wednesday that Bruce County native and NHL and Team Canada star Henderson will be the guest of honour during the Canada 150th celebrations in Kincardine on July 1. The plans were more than a year in the making, but Henderson has confirmed that Kincardine is where he would like to be.

“Paul had six other offers, including one from the Government of Canada, but he and his wife decided they wanted to come back to his roots,” Kirkconnell said.

Henderson was raised in Lucknow but born at the Kincardine hospital on Jan. 28, 1943. His mother went into labour while staying on a farm in Amberley. She was taken by horse-drawn sleigh across frozen Lake Huron to Kincardine hospital, but Henderson was born before they made it there. He enjoyed a successful hockey career, playing 13 seasons in the NHL and scoring the winning goal for Team Canada in the final three games of the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Union.

A plaque commemorating the story of Henderson’s birth will be placed at the bottom of the Kincardine hospital hill on Queen Street and will be unveiled on the morning of July 1. Henderson and his family will be paraded in a carriage pulled by Mike Geddes’s Clydesdale horses, retracing the route from the day of his birth to the Kincardine hospital. Davidson said the expectation is that hospital staff will come out and greet Henderson when he arrives.

Following the plaque unveiling, Henderson will take part in the Canada Day parade, which will depart from Quinn Plaza and travel down to the flag pole at the bottom of Harbour Street where the hockey legend will take part in the ceremony and flag raising.

More details will be published closer to the event date when the Canada Day itinerary is finalized.