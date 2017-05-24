Section: News News

A public meeting will be held later this month to discuss a potential site for a dog park in Point Clark.

The township will host a meeting on May 30 from 7:30-9 p.m. at the Point Clark Community Centre to provide information and receive input about the proposed park. After looking at available land in Point Clark, the township had thought that Lions Park was the only viable option, but the Huron Shores Lions Club indicated that is not an ideal location.

In a report to council last Monday, Community Services Director Mike Fair said staff discovered that the township owns land to the south of the community centre building that might be appropriate for a dog park. Both Lions Park and the property at the community centre will be discussed during the public meeting.