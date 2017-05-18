Section: News News

Glenn O'Neill was arrested without incident yesterday, say the South-Bruce OPP.

Members of the South-Bruce OPP, Huron OPP, OPP West Region Emergency Response Team, OPP West Region Canine Unit and the OPP West Region Tactical Response Unit searched a farm property in Huron Twp. yesterday. The cops said O'Neill was located and arrested without incident.

He was held in custody pending the results of a bail hearing that was scheduled for this morning.

Police had looking for the 29-year-old Huron Twp. man since last Wednesday after responding to a weapons call. He was wanted on four counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited and two counts of possessing a weapon.