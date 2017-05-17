Section: News News

Township of North Huron Chief Administrative Officer Sharon Chambers will leave her current role to take over the top job at the Municipality of Kincardine.

Kincardine Mayor Anne Eadie made the announcement last Wednesday night that Chambers is the successful candidate to take over for CAO Murray Clarke, who is retiring at the end of June. Chambers was chosen from 47 candidates and will begin her new job on July 4.

“We are pleased that the community has been able to attract someone of Sharon’s calibre in this very important leadership role and we all look forward to her joining our organization with our excellent senior leadership team and dedicated staff members,” Eadie said in a statement.

Chambers has 24 years of experience working in local government, which included working in multiple municipal departments where she gained direct knowledge of many aspects of municipal operations.

“I am very pleased to have the opportunity to serve the Municipality of Kincardine, as CAO,” Chambers said. “I know that I am welcomed by a strong and dedicated team, and I look forward to working with the staff and council on the many important projects ahead. It will be wonderful to reconnect with my Bruce County colleagues, and I look forward to building new relationships as I take on my new role.”