KDSS athletes fare well at BAA meet - CWOSSA today and tomorrow in town

Section: Sports Sports

By Josh Howald

Madelyn Eybergen may not be real chatty, but the girl can jump like crazy.

Belle Wilson jumper her way to a third place finish in senior girls long jump. For a full page of photos from the BAA meet, don't miss this week's print edition of The Kincardine Independent. (Josh Howald photo)

Eybergen set a new record in junior girls high jump last week and led the Kincardine District Secondary School girls to an overall team title at the Bluewater Athletic Association Track and Field Championships at the Davidson Centre in Kincardine.

In addition to breaking the high jump record, Eybergen won the 80m hurdles and the 300m hurdles. She also ran the second leg in the KDSS 4x400 relay team, which finished first overall. Obviously, she was the junior girls overall champion at the BAA meet, held last Wednesday.

"It was a good day," Eybergen said quietly Monday morning. "I want to jump higher, and I want to make it to OFSAA."

Her high jump mark of 1.63m was a personal best. It also would have earned her second place in the senior boys high jump event.

Eybergen said she has been training since the beginning of April with the KDSS Track and Field team, as well as the Saugeen Track Club. The high jump is her best, and favourite event. She ran the 300m hurdles last year, but added the 80m hurdles to her list of events this season. Last year, she won the overall midget girls title.

She didn't quite win everything she competed in last week. The KDSS 4x100 relay team finished fourth.

Eybergen will be a favourite at this week's CWOSSA Track and Field Championships, which are being held in Kincardine at the Davidson Centre today (Wednesday) and tomorrow. The junior girls high jump event is scheduled to take place tomorrow at about 10 a.m. She is just one of numerous KDSS athletes who qualified for the CWOSSA meet. The top four finishers in each event punched a ticket to this week's meet.

Eybergen had plenty of help in earning that overall points title for the KDSS girls. Bethany Wilken won both the senior girls 800m race and the 1,500m event. Jennelle Smeltzer won the junior girls 1,500m race and finished second in the discus. Slayde Millar won junior girls triple jump with a leap of 8.18m, and also finished second in the long jump. Avery Fitzgerald was first in the senior girls 3,000m race. Calla McTavish was first in midget girls 80m hurdles, while Cassidy Murray-Collins was the fastest in the senior girls 100m hurdles. And those are just the first place finishes.

It was a good day all around for KDSS. The boys team finished second in overall team points. Liam Fitzgerald had a couple of first place finishes. He won both the midget boys 1,500m and 3,000m races. Kincardine had one other first place finish, that was from Brennan Long in the junior boys javelin. He won the event with a throw of 39.29m.

Other KDSS athletes that qualified and will compete at today's CWOSSA meet include Claire Hunsburger, who was fourth in midget girls long jump; Belle Wilson, third in senior girls long jump and fourth in triple jump; Emma Woodhall, fourth in midget girls triple jump; Mattie Bei, fourth in junior girls shotput; Erin Keown, third in junior girls javelin; Cailyn McKay, second in senior girls javelin; Jacob Bishop, third in senior boys long jump; Abby Swan and Bei, third and fourth in hurdles, respectively; Jacob Lange, second senior boys high jump and fourth in triple jump; Darren Newman, second in junior boys discus and fourth in the 1,500m; Coltide Bard and Connor Berkman, third and fourth in discus; Liam Colhoun, senior boys discus; Jake Colley, second in senior boys 3,000m; Aaron Reid, second in midget boys 400m, third in 200m and third in 800m; Shayne McCarthy, second junior boys 200m; Sam Colhquhoun, second senior boys 800m; Cassidy Murray-Collins, second senior girls 100m; McTavish, third in midget girls 100m; Bryce McFadden, fourth senior boys 100m; Colhoun, third senior boys 100m.

Kincardine also finished second in the 4x100 midget girls relay and won the boys 4x100 open relay.

Top-three finishers from this week's CWOSSA meet in Kincardine advance to the OFSAA West Regional Track and Field championships. Watch next week's Kincardine Independent for results and details, and don't miss this week's full page of photos from last week's BAA championship meet.