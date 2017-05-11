Section: News News

By Barb McKay

Bruce County is taking a leadership role when it comes to addressing mental health in the workplace.

The county unveiled its new Workplace Mental Health Program during last Thursday’s council meeting. The program is designed to provide support to staff who are dealing with mental health issues, whether they are job related or not. The overall focus is on prevention, intervention, recovery and return to work.

The idea of initiating a mental health program for staff came from Bruce County CAO Kelley Coulter last year and wasput into action by county staff including Eleanor MacEwan, a communications specialist in the planning and development department, who introduced the program to county council.

“There are many leaders watching you in this program and admiring the steps you have taken,” she said. “It’s wonderful to see that the program has been embraced with passion and interest.”

The county received numerous notes of congratulations from municipalities and representatives from the provincial and federal levels of government. MacEwan said a number of municipalities have asked to see the plan documents so they can develop their own workplace mental health programs.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Commission, one in five Canadians experiences some type of mental illness every year and most of those individuals are in the workforce.

“That requires the leaders of the County to take actions to protect and promote the health of our employees’ minds while at work,” said Warden Mitch Twolan when the program was announced.“The County of Bruce is prepared to take the road less travelled as we introduce our Workplace Mental Health plan. This is our opportunity to look beyond obstacles and provide a culture to promote all health for our staff.”

MacEwan said it is important to look for changes in behaviour in employees and start a conversation. The program will include educating all levels of staff about mental illness and the signs that someone may be experiencing a mental health issue to remove stigma and create a supportive environment. It will also provide access to services for staff who are struggling.

Bruce Power also offered its congratulations and support to the county. The company has its own program and last week held its annual Break the Silence campaign to raise awareness about mental illness and raise funds for local services that support those suffering from mental health issues. For every share of the company’s Break the Silence post on Facebook and Instagram or retweet of the hashtag #BreaktheSilence it donated $1 to local mental health initiatives. At the end of the campaign day Wednesday, Bruce Power had raised $84,000.

Last Wednesday morning, local officials, mental health services representatives and media gathered at the Bruce Power Visitor Centre to talk about the need to end the stigma around mental illness and recognize the signs and symptoms. Bruce Power invited television celebrities Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod of Body Break to come to the site and talk to staff about the correlation between a healthy lifestyle and mental wellness.

“Wellness and mental health go hand in hand and you can’t take that for granted,” Bruce Power President and CEO Mike Rencheck said before introducing the pair. “Whether you have experienced mental illness yourself or know someone who has, it’s not something we should be ashamed of – it’s part of life.”

Johnson lost his 23-year-old nephew to suicide seven years ago and did not see it coming.

“It was a shock,” he said. “We saw the signs, he was withdrawn. But he was a young guy going through some stuff and we didn’t take it seriously.”

Johnson said following the tragedy his sister has dedicated her life to educating others about the signs of mental illness.

“People, if they are struggling, should talk to a friend or family member,” McLeod said. “It’s alright if you have a problem to reach out for help because there is a solution.”

Johnson and McLeod said there is a connection between physical health and mental health.

“Just going out for a walk helps to clear your mind and something you thought was a big deal just melts away,” Johnson said.