Section: News News

By Barb McKay

When former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion was not successful in her first run at politics, she believes it is because women did not support her. The next year, when she was elected as mayor, it was because of women.

Hazel McCallion, right, greets Kincardine mayor Anne Eadie last week. (Barb McKay photo)

In many ways, Hazel McCallion has been a trailblazer. She was a businessperson in the 1940s and 1950s when most career fields were dominated by men. When she decided to enter politics in the late 1960s, women were a definite minority. McCallion ran for the role of deputy reeve in 1964 in her hometown of Streetsville, but lost. Streetsville later amalgamated with Peel and the town of Mississauga to become the City of Mississauga.

The 97-year-old was at Trillium Court in Kincardine last Tuesday to talk to residents and guests about her objective to live life to the fullest and to inspire others to do the same. Questions arose about McCallion’s successful career in politics, spanning four decades. McCallion credits her first political loss in large part to women working against her, rather than supporting her. They wondered who this wild woman was, she said.

She gained experience on Streetsville’s planning board and in 1967 when she was elected she said it was because women elected her. While gender equality has come a long way, McCallion said these days men seem to be doing more to lift women up than women are.

“We are making great progress, but we’ll only make greater progress when women start supporting other women.”

In Mississauga, where she served as mayor for 36 years until 2014, McCallion said many senior roles are held by women. Half the city council is made up of women, including mayor. The Chief Administrative Officer is a woman, as is the Mississauga police chief.

“Women need to demonstrate more confidence in themselves,” McCallion said. “They need to know they can do anything a man can do. But if you say a woman can do anything a man can do then you better be prepared to do it.”

Mayor Anne Eadie was in the audience at Trillium Court where other attendees pointed her out to McCallion. Eadie said McCallion has been an inspiration to her.

“Keep going,” McCallion told her and joked, “don’t let a man take your job.”

Among her accomplishments, McCallion was the first woman to serve as president of the Anglican Young People’s Association of Canada and the first female president of the Streetsville and District Chamber of Commerce.She has founded and been involved with a number of charitable organizations, including Hazel’s Hope, which helps to fund health care for South African children suffering from HIV and AIDS. She is a member of the Order of Canada and has received an honorary degree from the University of Toronto.

In her earlier years, McCallion played professional women’s hockey. At 97 years old, she still straps on her blades to go for a skate.

Look for more coverage of McCallion’s visit to Kincardine in the Senior Focus section of our May 31 edition.