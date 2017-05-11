Section: News News

By Josh Howald

More than 100 people turned out on a sunny, but cool, Sunday morning to take part in the annual Kincardine Mandarin MS Walk.

This year's MS Walk aimed to raise $15,000. There were still more donations to come in, but as of Monday morning a total of $19, 786 had been collected. On Monday afternoon, Julie Crijen of the MS Society of Canada updated that amount to $28,055.

There was a total of 106 walkers on 10 teams that participated. The Kincardine Scottish Pipe Band directed the walkers on the right path leaving the Davidson Centre. Some walked a 2-km path, while others walked a 5-km route.

Three teams raised more than $3,000. Leading the charge was Gill's Mega Stars, captained by Lindsay Desmond. That team raised more than any other team at $3,265. Team Jill, captained by Jill Machan, wasn't far behind with $3,250. A third team, captained by Candice Quinn and called Zuko's Not MSing Around, raised $3,025.

Top individual fundraiser was Jacqueline Waechter. She raised $2,100 on her own.

The MS Walk takes place in more than 100 communities in Canada and raises money to end multiple sclerosis. It is a celebration of those who are affected by MS and a way to show support in the fight to end the disease. This year, more than $3.2 million has been raised for MS research and services through the Mandarin MS Walk.