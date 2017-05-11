Section: News News

By Barb McKay

With a battle cry of ‘Charge!’ Keith Davidson led a group of 100 Kincardine southsiders down Queen Street to Victoria Park.

For the first time since the North versus South Challenge Walk was resurrected three years ago, the south side claimed victory. In total, 327 south side residents took the walk from their homes to the park. One third of those walkers met Davidson at Hi-Way Variety to be led by pipers and drummers into Victoria Park.

“It was great fun bringing back the old trophy to the south side of town,” Davidson said. “I am as happy as a little pig in poo! Yes, we have bragging rights for the year. Eat your heart out Krista Bell! Well done south side – way to participate. You too,northsiders – you were just a shirt-tail short.”

The north side also had a great turn out with 271 walkers. Kincardine Township Tiverton Public School (KTTPS) won the school challenge with 84 walkers. Elgin Market Public School had great participation with 58 walkers, Huron Heights Public School boasted 48 walkers and St. Anthony’s School was represented with six walkers.

The North versus South Challenge Walk was first held in the 1970s and continued through the 1980s, ending in the early 1990s. Life-long Kincardine resident Kate Richards re-introduced the event in 2015. During a home and school association meeting, she said, parents were looking for ways for kids to be active during the annual Turn off the Screens Week and were looking for something that wasn’t sports-related. She suggested the walk.

“I loved this walk as a kid,” Richards said. “People looked at me like I had three heads because they either didn’t live here then or were too young to remember.”

Still, the Challenge Walk was organized and was a big success. The north side won that year with 169 walkers, while the south side was represented with 150 walkers. In 2016, the numbers grew to 206 from the north side and 188 from the south side. School participation has grown to the point where KTTPS’s numbers have doubled.

Richards was pleased with the turnout this year and credits Davidson for rallying the troops and encouraging some friendly competition.

“It went really well. I think everyone had a good time and people stayed to talk in the park after.”