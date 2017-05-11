Section: News News

By Barb McKay

For a small community, Kincardine is remarkably diverse.

That diversity will be celebrated on May 16 when the 15th annual Multicultural Day is held. The event has gained popularity over the years for its successful efforts to showcase the many cultures that make up Kincardine, but also for the smorgasbord of global cuisine that is provided to those who attend.

That is a highlight that one of the event’s organizers, Chandra Tripathi, emphasized when he made a presentation during last Wednesday’s Municipality of Kincardine council meeting to promote Multicultural Day.

“Come for the free food,” he declared.

The event is organized by volunteers, with representation from Kincardine and District Secondary School, and is sponsored by Bruce Power. Tripathi said the idea of Multicultural Day is to promote acceptance and love and allow the community to better understand its diversity.

As in past years, the event will be held on the arena floor of the Davidson Centre from 5:30-8 p.m. There will be 30 exhibitors and 25 countries will be represented. There is no admission charge. Last year, Multicultural Day attracted more than 1,500 people.