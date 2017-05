Section: Sports Sports

Kincardine's Ben Scheel lifts the Dudley Cup Saturday night in Trenton after his Golden Hawks defeated Georgetown 2-1 in the Central Canadian Championship tournament final. The Hawks will now play of a national championship at the RBC Cup in Cobourg. For the full story, don't miss this week's print edition of The Kincardine Independent. (photo courtesy of OJHL Images/Amy Deroche)