By Barb McKay

Several young people escaped unharmed from a house fire on Reynolds Drive Friday evening thanks to the quick actions of a neighbour.

Firefighters battle flames erupting from a Reynolds Drive home Friday evening. (photo courtesy of Lime Blu Photography)

Octavian Deaconescuwas cutting his lawn around 7:30 p.m. that evening when he noticed flames coming from the garage of the home directly across the street. He asked his wife to call 911 while he raced across the street.

“I knocked on the door but no one answered so I walked in,” he said. “Kids were in the basement and didn’t know what was going on.”

Deaconescu said there were about six or seven young people who immediately exited the home. According to other neighbours, the homeowners had just left for vacation, but were quickly reached.

Firefighters from the Kincardine and Tiverton fire stations responded promptly with five trucks and were able to extinguish the blaze before it engulfed the house. Bruce County EMS, the South Bruce OPP and Westario Power also attended.

The Municipality of Kincardine Fire Department reported that the fire was brought under control quickly but not before significant damage was caused to the house and two vehicles outside, as well as smoke and water damage to the homes on either side. Firefighters remained on the scene for five hours.

“Firefighters did a great job at bringing the fire under control quickly using master streams from the first arriving pumper and the ladder truck,” said Deputy Fire Chief Steve Otterman.

Dozens of residents on the street emerged from their homes and people from neighbouring streets wandered over to watch and to offer assistance to the young people who were in the home.

Neither the cause of the fire nor the estimate of damage have been determined.