By Barb McKay

A grisly discovery in Macpherson Park turned out to be old deer bones.

A South-Bruce OPP officer guards a section of Macpherson Park where bones were discovered last week. (Barb McKay photo)

Volunteers with the Kincardine and District Lions Club discovered the bones last Wednesday morning when they were working on replacing a section of boardwalk in the park that had been taken down last year due to erosion along the shoreline.

The Lions contacted the South Bruce OPP who cordoned off the area just west of Harbour Street where the bones were found and kept a constant watch at the site while the investigation was conducted. That investigation didn’t take long – police reported Thursday that the bones were found to be from a deer.

The boardwalk was re-opened following the investigation.