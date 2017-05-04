Section: News News

By Barb McKay

Dermatology services will soon be available to patients in Kincardine.

South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) Chief of Staff Dr. Lisa Roth announced during last week’s board of directors meeting that Dr. Mike Ballantine is completing a course in dermatology and expects to open a clinic in Kincardine at the beginning of July.

Currently, the closest clinic offering dermatology servicesis operated byDr. Chaddah in Owen Sound. Ballantine has worked as an emergency room doctor in Kincardine for the past four years and is looking to increase patient services locally.e had an interest and took the training,” said Roth. “I’m sure he will be busy because there are not enough dermatologists in Grey and Bruce counties.”