Expected to grow to more than 100 employees this year

Section: News News

By Barb McKay

A fast-growing medical marijuana production facility in Kincardine is gearing up for a major expansion.

7ACRES will hold a job fair at The Plex in Port Elgin on May 6. The company is looking to hire between 16 and 20 individuals for grower and sanitation technician positions. The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and job seekers are asked to bring a copy of their resume and cover letter with them. Selected candidates will be called that evening for interviews on May 7.

7ACRES, which is owned by Supreme Pharmaceuticals, employed fewer than 20 people at its more than 300,000-square-foot hybrid greenhouse facility at the Bruce Energy Centre at the end of 2016. At that time, the company entered into an agreement with CanaccordGenuity Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters who purchased, on a bought deal, convertible debenture units for an aggregate principal amount of $55 million. Supreme intended to use the net proceeds to expand operations at the hybrid greenhouse facility.

“7ACRES is committed to increasing its investment in its Bruce County cultivation facilities,” John Fowler, President and CEO of Supreme Pharmaceuticals, said last week in an email to The Independent. “We are committed to providing our team members with a living wage so cannabis cultivation can be a career, not just a job. By doing that we are able to expect excellence from our team members and a real commitment to our vision and growth.”

The facility, which received its licence to cultivate medical grade marijuana in March 2016, is being developed in phases and will produce up to 55,000 kilograms of medical marijuana when fully operational.

We are fortunate to be located in Bruce County, where we have access to a great, hard-working and entrepreneurial labour force,” Fowler said.“We look forward to growing our team to over 100 members this year, and likely doubling that again in 2018.”