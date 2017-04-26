Section: News News

A 27-year-old North Huron Twp. man is facing several charges after attempting to get into the R Villa seniors home in Ripley.

Just after 7 a.m. on April 16, the South-Bruce OPP received a report of a suspicious male who had tried to enter the Park St. retirement residence. Officers arrived and arrested the man without incident.

The man was charged with mischief, possessing break-in tools, possessing a controlled substance and breach of probation. He was held in custody pending the results of a bail hearing that was scheduled for April 18.