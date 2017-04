Section: News News

It took nearly a month, but the South-Bruce OPP finally caught up with a driver who passed a stopped school bus on Bruce County Road 23 in Kincardine Twp.

On March 29 at 8:11 a.m., police received a report of a grey Toyota driving past a stopped school bus. The investigation culminated April 23 with a charge being laid.

A 34-year-old woman from Calgary, Alberta was charged with failing to stop for a school bus.