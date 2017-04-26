Section: News News

A veteran South-Bruce OPP officer was involved in a single vehicle crash at 10 a.m., April 19.

A press release issued by the police said a marked OPP cruiser had been travelling west when it left the road and entered the ditch near the intersection of Bruce County Road 20 and Tie Road in Bruce Twp. The driver of the police car, a South-Bruce OPP officer for the last 12 years, was treated for minor injuries at hospital.

The release did not identify the officer. It did, however, say that an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

There was no estimate on the damage caused to the police cruiser provided.