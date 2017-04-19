Section: News News

A dirt bike and power tools were among the items reported as stolen to the South-Bruce OPP on April 12.

Between 12:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on that day, a detached shed at a Sideroad 10, Huron Twp. residence was entered. The list of stolen property included a red Honda CRF150 dirt bike, three yellow DeWalt cordless drills, two yellow DeWalt drills, a red Snap-on cordless drill and a yellow DeWalt reciprocating saw. The value of the stolen property is estimated to be more than $2,500.

Police ask anyone with information that could assist in this investigation to call 1-888-310-1122. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a web-tip at www.cstip.ca and you might be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.