Huron Heights Public School won the Bluewater Boys Basketball championship last week in Owen Sound.

The HHPS Lightning Hawks qualified for the tournament by winning the Southwest Regional tournament March 29 at Kincardine District Secondary School. Last Tuesday in Owen Sound, they were joined by other regional champions Syndenham (Owen Sound), GC Huston (Southampton), Hepworth, John Diefenbaker (Hanover), Osprey (Maxwell), Mildmay-Carrick and Georgian Bay (Meaford).

Huron Heights opened the tournament against Hepworth. Mack Beisel and Holden Stevenson each scored eight points, but it was a great team effort that propelled the Lightning Hawks to a 38-16 win.

The second game pitted HHPS against an extremely aggressive team from Hanover. The Lightning Hawks were able to shut down JDSS' offence, however, to come away with a 26-13 victory. Mack Beisel had 10 points for Huron Heights, while Jordan Beisel chipped in with five.

Immediately following that game, Huron Heights had to face Georgian Bay. Despite the back-to-back games, Huron Heights walked away with a 28-13 win. Jordan Beisel led all scorers in this game with an impressive 15-point performance.

A 3-0 record was enough for Huron Heights to finish first in their pool. As a result, the Lightning Hawks faced Syndenham of Owen Sound. A slow start saw HHPS trail 16-8 at the half. But the team buckled down on defence in the second half and the baskets started to come. Huron Heights battled back to within a point late in the game. With HHPS trailing 16-15 with 12 seconds remaining, Jordan Beisel was sent to the foul line. He held strong under pressure and sunk both his free throws to cap off an amazing comeback for the Lightning Hawks. His first tied the game and his second gave HHPS a one-point victory. HHPS didn't allow a point in the second half. Jordan Beisel again led all Huron Heights players in scoring with 11 points.

That exciting win moved Huron Heights into the championship game against a familiar foe. In fact, the Bluewater final was a rematch of a tournament final earlier this season at KDSS. In that game, GC Huston had handed the Lightning Hawks their only loss of the season. Five HHPS players had missed that game due to hockey, so the team was eager for rematch to avenge that loss. From the get-go, it was obvious this game was going to be a nailbiter. HHPS trailed by a basket at the half. Huron Heights showed grit and determination to battle back once again and eventually walk off the floor with a 26-21 win and another championship banner. Jordan Beisel again led the Lightning Hawks in scoring with a dozen. Point guard Wilson Shipp put five points on the board in this one.

Over the course of the tournament, Jordan Beisel scored 47 points to lead all HHPS scorers. Mack Beisel had 25 points and Shipp had 19. Stevenson and Justin Nesbitt played incredible defence and owned the backboards to control the rebounds.

The Bluewater Championship is the second for Huron Heights in as many years and concludes the elementary school basketball season. Huron Heights finished with an overall record of 10-1.

Coached by Cindy Black, the team included Matt McCabe, Angus Sharpe, Carson Boettinger, Cody McLelland, Stevenson, Jordan Moulton, Jordan Beisel, Shipp, Mack Beisel, Nesbitt, Zach McCabe and John Graham.