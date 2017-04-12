Section: News News

By Barb McKay

Free Wi-Fi service is now available in downtown Kincardine.

Bruce Telecom made the announcement last Tuesday during a celebration at the Bruce Steakhouse alongside its partners in the venture – the Kincardine BIA and Municipality of Kincardine.

“Bringing a solution to the market is something that has been talked about for a while,” said Bruce Telecom CEO Bart Cameron. “The work that is being done by the BIA, the municipality and the Community Economic Development Committee – this is a part of that.”

Kincardine BIA downtown development manager Rick Clarke said the initiative to bring free Wi-Fi service to the downtown core began back in 2011.

“A lot of good people came together right from the very beginning and had an enthusiastic idea to make the downtown more user-friendly for residents and visitors. What we have is actually unique. I challenge you to go to other communities and try their Wi-Fi. In terms of what we can do and are planning to do in the near future is really high tech. Even though it’s something that took five years it is something we can be really proud of.”

Free Wi-Fi coverage is also planned for Harbour Street, Station Beach, the marina and MacPherson Park in the future, but no timeline has been announced.

Bruce Telecom also used the event Tuesday as an opportunity to launch its new logo and website. Cameron said the website is more user-friendly and mobile-friendly.

“It’s a change in philosophy for Bruce Telecom,” Cameron said. “It’s a new day and the logo reflects that.”

Bruce Telecom is in the process of converting to a municipal services corporation following the failed sale of the telecommunications company to Eastlink. The conversion is intended to allow the company to keep its business strategies more confidential and therefore be more competitive in the marketplace. The new model would also allow Bruce Telecom to pursue different sources of financing.

Last Wednesday, Bruce Telecom executives and board members presented the company’s annual business update and 2017 budget. The company finished 2016 with a surplus of $855,000 and proposed a capital budget of $5 million for this year.

“We are continuing to look at investments in infrastructure within our organization and, of course, with our new branding we are looking at marketing,” said CFO Steve Soychak. “One of the key focuses in the next year is the continued expansion of our broadband network.”

Bruce Telecom has budgeted revenues of $17.8 million and expenses totalling $16.9 million and has budgeted the 2017 dividend to the municipality at $800,000.