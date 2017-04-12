Hospice would be satellite of Residential Hospice of Grey Bruce

Section: News News

By Barb McKay

A proposal to bring residential hospice beds to Bruce County has been endorsed by a committee overseeing a process to increase access to hospice care in southwestern Ontario.

The plan would see four beds in Kincardine as a satellite location for the Residential Hospice of Grey-Bruce in Owen Sound, which is currently the closest hospice to Kincardine. Another four beds would be located in either Walkerton or Hanover. Which site would be developed first has yet to be determined.

The Huron Shores Hospice committee has been working with hospice steering committees in Walkerton and Hanover, with assistance from the Residential Hospice of Grey Bruce, to come up with a plan that all involved hope will have the best chance of being accepted by the South West Local Health Integration Network (SW LHIN), which ultimately decides if it will recommend the proposal to the provincial government for approval.

Bruce County, along with Grey, Perth and Elgin counties, were pinpointed as priority areas for residential hospice in the South West Hospice Palliative Care Capacity Report that came out in July 2015. An updated report in November 2016 reinforced that stance.The joint proposal has been endorsed by the Local Hospice Palliative Care Collaborative, tasked by the SW LHIN to review local plans and determine whether they should be passed on to the SW LHIN board of directors. That is an important step forward and last week Huron Shores Hospice steering committee member Cheryl Cottrill said the Collaborative will now work with the committees to develop a business plan.

“We are very confident that many of the beds (proposed) will come to Kincardine.”

The volunteer steering committee made up of Cottrill, Joan Eaglesham and Peggy Zeppieri has been working diligently for the past four years to make residential hospice beds available in Kincardine. The role of a hospice is to offer compassionate, dignified and holistic end-of-life care in a home-like setting. A fundraising campaign, Hearts for Hospice, is underway with a goal of $310,000 to open and operate a one-bed suite at the Tiverton Park Manor. The second phase will be to build a four-bed standalone residential hospice within the Municipality of Kincardine.

In order to obtain provincial approval, Huron Shores Hospice must demonstrate a need for a hospice, prove that the economic base exists to sustain a residential hospice and prove that there is the expertise to operate it. Bruce County has an aging demographic that is higher than the provincial average and 50 per cent of that population lives within 30 minutes of Kincardine, Cottrill said. As well, the community has a proven track record when it comes to financial support and it has a doctor who is trained in providing palliative care.

Dr. Damian Gunaratne, who sits on the hospice’s board of directors, is trained in hospice care, has taken a train the trainer coarse to pass on his expertise and has been doing rounds in palliative care within Bruce County.

“He has a passion for it and is eager to help the patients in our community,” Eaglesham said.

Huron Shores Hospice has raised approximately half the funds it needs to open the one-bed hospice in Tiverton, thanks to a $50,000 contribution by Hearts for Hospice honorary chair Duncan Hawthorne and his wife Lesley and from major corporations like Bruce Power, OPG and Superheat and local service clubs.

The challenge will be gaining long term funding for a standalone hospice. Government funding currently only covers a portion of operating costs. The rest must be made up through community fundraising and memorial donations. Community hospice committees have been pressing the SW LHIN and the province to revise the funding model for rural hospices. Kincardine, Walkerton and Hanover committees and Residential Hospice of Grey Bruce met with the SW LHIN on Friday to discuss funding and to obtain information on what will be expected in a business plan for a four-bed satellite hospice.