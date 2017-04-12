Section: News News

By Barb McKay

A building condition assessment for the Kincardine hospital has been accepted by the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, meaning it is only a matter of time before the province decides whether the hospital redevelopment project will go ahead.

South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) President and CEO Paul Rosebush passed on the news to the Municipality of Kincardine council during its meeting Wednesday that the health ministry requires no further information regarding the proposal before it makes its determination.

“It may not seem like a lot, but it is a lot,” Rosebush said of a letter he received from the ministry’s capital planning team last month. “It means they require nothing else from us. We were thrilled to get it because it means we are queued up for a decision.”

It has been 14 years since the first steps were initiated to redevelop or rebuild the hospital. Plans were submitted to the health minister in 2005 and accepted. The province allocated $750,000 to complete planning and engineering work and in 2010 a $105 million plan to rebuild the hospital was submitted. It was approved by the ministry in August of 2011, but cancelled just months later following the provincial election that fall.

Plans have been scaled back and revised multiple times since then, but a new plan to redevelop the hospital in phases has come forward as a much more attractive and cost-effective option. In 2015, the SBGHC board submitted its plan to address infrastructure issues in the existing hospital, including department relocations and upgrades, better access to the emergency department entrance and enhancements to improve patient flow. The ministry came back with a request for detailed information on the current infrastructure to ensure that the solution the health centre is proposing is practical.

The building condition assessment was initiated late in 2015, at a cost of more than $460,000 for the study. The Municipality of Kincardine contributed $300,000 towards the cost and Huron-Kinloss Township chipped in $50,000. The work was completed in July.

The SBGHC is seeking a $30 million grant from the province for the redevelopment project, which would be carried out in three $10 million phases over several years. Rosebush said the redevelopment would take the Kincardine hospital into the next 20 to 30 years and provide quality health care to the community.

“We would have as good a hospital as possible – a hospital that we could be proud of,” he said.

The health centre has already made some traction. Last year it received $3 million – a result of the building condition assessment – to address the site’s most pressing needs. New boilers, a chiller and a new generator were installed.

“I’m pleased to see our $300,000 has generated $3 million, and hopefully much more,” said Mayor Anne Eadie. “I’m hoping that this year or early next year we will hear something.”