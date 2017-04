Section: News News

Police are investigating a report of theft from a residence in the 600 block of Hunter St., Kincardine.

Sometime between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., April 1, a DWD MAET snowboard and a "Drifter" guitar were taken. The snowboard has a cigarette butt graphic on the face and neon yellow bindings. The guitar has a large sticker bearing a white symbol on the face. The value of the stolen property is estimated to be more than $700.