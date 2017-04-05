Section: News News

By Barb McKay

The Huron Shores Hospice has received its charitable status number, which means that fundraising efforts can officially get underway.

The hospice steering committee has already been working steadily towards its fundraising goal of $310,000 to open a one-bed hospice suite at Tiverton Park Manor and is already a little more than half way there thanks to corporate donations and a $50,000 donation from honorary chair Duncan Hawthorne and his wife Lesley.

Obtaining its charitable status will now allow Huron Shores Hospice to provide tax receipts, which means it can ramp up its community fundraising efforts.

“We’ve been very fortunate and we haven’t reached out that far yet,” said committee member Cheryl Cottrill. “The community has been supporting us before we’ve really even made the ask.”

Late last month, the Lucknow Kinsmen made a donation of $1,500 and Mary Lou Franklin donated an electric bed for the suite in memory of her husband, Stan.

Committee member Joan Eaglesham said Huron Shores Hospice is fortunate to have Tiverton Park Manor on board.

“They have been very supportive in helping us develop a suite.”

Community fundraising events are being planned for this year, including a Hike for Hospice that will be held on Mother’s Day, May 14. The event will be held at the Davidson Centre and participants can choose to hike Kincardine’s trails or walk around the outdoor track. In the event of inclement weather, the indoor track will be available.

“We want this to be a family event and have extra activities for the kids,” Cottrill said.

Fit Body Boot Camp will take participants through a warm up before the hike and there will be wellness stations set up throughout the venue. Hotdogs and drinks will be available for a donation.

A golf tournament is planned for Aug. 18 and a Handbags for Hospice fundraiser will be held at the Kincardine Pavilion on Sept. 28. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on nearly 100 high-end designer handbags through a live and silent auction. Details about the events will be posted on the Huron Shores Facebook page and at www.huronshoreshospice.ca as they become available. Donations can also be made at www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/united-way-of-bruce-grey/huron-shores-h....

There is still a great deal of work ahead for the committee, even though it has several years of planning behind it. While the South West Local Health Integration Network (SW LHIN) has recognized the need for rural hospices there are still a number of provincial hurdles to overcome. Currently, the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care covers just one-third of hospice operating costs and only those related to direct patient care. The province has also invoked a 10-bed model – far too large for Kincardine’s needs – and requires it to remain at 80 per cent capacity to receive funding.

The Huron Shores Hospice committee will attend a meeting on Friday with the SW LHIN and other hospice committees, including Hanover and Walkerton, and Residential Hospice of Grey Bruce to talk about a proposal to bring hospice beds to the region. More details will be published in next week’s Kincardine Independent.