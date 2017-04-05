Section: News News

A Bruce Power employee who was electrocuted while working onsite last Sunday is recovering from his injuries.

The company reported last Wednesday that the unidentified man has been released from hospital and is resting at home. The man was injured last week while conducting electrical maintenance work as part of the Unit 5 outage on the non-nuclear side of the plant.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.

“The investigation continues in order to obtain all the relevant facts with a focus on prevention and continuous improvement based on this experience,” John Peevers, Bruce Power’s Manager of Communications and Media Relations, said in an email to The Independent. “We have resumed electrical work on site, however, a number of interim safety enhancements have been put in place until the results of the investigation are known.”