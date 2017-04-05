Section: News News

Residents living in the area of Kincardine adjacent to St. Anthony’s School were asked to boil their water on Saturday as a precaution after public works crews discovered a valve leak at Wallace and Palmateer.

According to a report from Public Works Director Adam Weishar, crews were repairing a system leak out front of St. Anthony’s School when they encountered a secondary leak that required immediate repair. In order to make the repair, properties in the area of Palmateer Drive, Johnson Crescent and Hunter Street were placed on a temporary feed for much of the afternoon and evening Saturday. Low water pressure was expected while the repairs were being made.

“The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change has requested we place a precautionary boil water advisory due to the loss of pressure in the system in the affected area only,” Weishar said.

Municipal staff hand delivered notices to affected residents. Water results came back clean Monday morning and the boil water advisory was lifted.

Russell Street from Palmateer to Johnson was closed to traffic while the repairs were made.