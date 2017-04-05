Section: News News

Six senior managers with the Municipality of Kincardine made this year’s Ontario Public Sector Salary Disclosure list.

The annual report, more commonly known as the Sunshine List, makes public the salaries of taxpayer funded institution and organization employees who earn an annual salary of more than $100,000. The 2017 report includes salaries earned in 2016.

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Murray Clarke was the highest earner with the Municipality of Kincardine last year with a salary of $185,000. Top level staff who also earned six-figure salaries included Director of Building and Planning Michele Barr, Clerk Donna MacDougall, Treasurer Roxana Baumann, Director of Parks and Recreation Karen Kieffer and Fire Chief Kent Padfield who each earned between $108,000 and $111,000.

At the Township of Huron-Kinloss, only CAO Mary Rose Walden and Public Works Director Hugh Nichol made the list with salaries of $135,000 and $104,000 respectively.

A total of 18 employees with the County of Bruce made this year’s list. CAO Kelley Coulter was the highest earner with a salary of $167,000. Director of Corporate Services BettyanneCobean earned $152,000 and Director of Health Services Charles Young earned $148,000. Other salaries ranged from $104,000 to $128,000.

At the South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC), 13 employees – primarily senior managers and registered nurses – made the list. President and CEO Paul Rosebush was the highest earner with a salary of $205,000 last year. Other salaries ranged from $100,000 to $125,000.

Four employees with the Grey-Bruce Health Unit reported salaries of more than $100,000. Director of Operations Karen Sweiger earned $117,000, while Department Managers Melissa Clancy and AlannaLeffley and Public Health Manager Sarah Ellis each earned $108,000.

Nearly 100 Bluewater District School Board employees made the Sunshine list this year. Former BWDSB Director of Education Stephen Blake earned a salary of $190,000 last year. Superintendents of Education Alana Murray-Lawrence and Lori Wilder and Superintendent of Business Robert Cummings each earned $148,000 and Superintendent of Education Wendy Kolohon earned $135,000. Executive Officer of Human Resources Cynthia Lemon earned $148,000.