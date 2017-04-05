Festival to be held in Lucknow from Aug. 24-26

American award-winning country star Jake Owens has signed on as the Saturday night headliner for the 2017 Lucknow Music in the Fields.

Owens has released four chart topping albums with hit singles including Barefoot Blue Jean Night, Beachin’, The One That Got Away, Summer Jam (a collaboration with Florida Georgia Line) and American Country Love Song. He has toured with the likes of Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley and Little Big Town.

Owens will be joined Saturday night by Canadian Music Hall of Fame alum Tom Cochrane, with Red Rider. Cochrane is a legend on the Canadian music scene with eight Juno awards and numerous national honours, including being inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame and receiving the Order of Canada.

Canadian country singer-songwriter Tim Hicks will headline Friday’s concert. Hicks won the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Rising Star Award in 2014, and has received nine Juno and CCMA nominations.

The weekend line-up will also include performances by Cold Creek Country, The Washboard Union, River Town Saints, Alee, Genevieve Fisher and Meghan Patrick, who will perform during the Thursday Night Throwdown.

The Music in the Fields country music festival is put on by the Lucknow Kinsmen Club, assisted by roughly 600 volunteers, and all proceeds go to charities, local schools and hospitals. The first event in 2009 attracted 1,200 spectators and the festival has since grown to 8,000 attendees in recent years. The growth of the festival prompted the Kinsmen Club to purchase a parcel of land that it named Graceland in honour of former owner Grace Hopf. The land will be the venue for Music in the Fields for the first time this year.

For tickets, visit www.musicinthefields.ca.