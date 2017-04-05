Section: Sports Sports

By Josh Howald

The Kincardine Montgomery Ford midget girls are the best of the best.

The LLFHL midget B champions include, back row left, Don Martyn, Brad Humphrey, Carrie Charette, Lily Freiburger, Callie Martyn, Taylor Humphrey, Laura Fohkens, Rainor Kuz, Alice Thorpe, Payton McCormick and Abbey McCormick. Middle row, left, Madison McBride, Georgia Fields, Morgan Murray, Kailee Hewitt, Aylea Murray, Emma Twolan and Hailey Woods. Front row, left, Cassidy Priestap and Sophia Tomaini. Missing from the photos is Mary Lynn Young and Steve Dales. (submitted photo)

Kincardine defeated the Cambridge Road Runners 2-1 in an extremely close, tense championship game at the Lower Lakes Female Hockey League's Best of the Best Championship Tournament in Vaughan over the weekend. Kincardine finished first overall in the LLFHL's Western Loop in the regular season and therefore qualified for the tournament as one of the top five midget B girls hockey teams in the province.

"We scored the first goal, then they tied it up in the second," said Kincardine goaltender Sophia Tomaini Monday.

With the score even at 1-1, Morgan Murray was awarded a penalty shot in the third period. Murray made the most of the opportunity and buried the breakaway to give Kincardine a 2-1 lead.

"I went with my go-to move," said Murray. "Faked to the right and went low blocker."

It gave Kincardine the edge with just minutes remaining.

"For the last two minutes we were pretty much just battling (with the Cambridge net empty for an extra attacker)", said Tomaini. "But we managed to hang on."

The win gives Kincardine a gold medal and the All-Ontario LLFHL midget B crown. It was a historic win as well, as this is the first time Kincardine has ever won a Lower Lakes championship.

Kincardine had played the same Road Runners to a 1-1 tie in the team's first game of the tournament Friday afternon. On Friday night, Kincardine skated to a 5-1 win over the Toronto Leaside Wildcats. Then Saturday morning the midget girls dumped Bancroft by the same score. A 1-1 draw with Hamilton was then enough to put Kincardine in the gold medal game against Cambridge Sunday afternoon.

The league championship doesn't quite mark the end of the season for the Kincardine midget B girls. Earlier this season, the team won the midget BB International Silver Stick tournament in Sarnia. That gives them a spot in the OWHA provincial championship tournament this weekend back in Toronto. The ladies will open the provincial tournament Friday afternoon with a 1:30 p.m. game against Sudbury. Kincardine will play again Friday at 7:45 p.m. against the Etobicoke Dolphins and that wrap up the preliminary portion of the tourament on Saturday against a familiar opponent, the Toronto Leaside Wildcats.