By Pauline Kerr

The 2017 Community Achievement Awards on Saturday, March 26, ended on an emotional high note, with the audience rising to its collective feet and applauding the choice of Citizen of the Year – “the late and dearly missed” Richard Yun.

Richard Yun was named Bruce Power Citizen of the Year at the Community Achievement Awards Saturday night. Accepting the award on behalf of his father is Michael Yun. Presenting him with the award is Chris Mercanti. For two full pages of photos from this year's awards gala at the Marriott Towne Place Suites don't miss this week's print edition of The Kincardine Independent. (Pauline Kerr photo)

Along with the cheers and applause were more than a few tears. Richard passed away March 17.

But what a mark he left on his community!

His obituary, which he had a hand in writing, stated Richard was involved in many activities and organizations including “training new hires in the nuclear industry; coaching trainers; serving on school councils; operating a small business in town; serving on the Four County Labour Market Planning Board; coordinating the site for the Kincardine Scottish Festival and Highland Games; mentoring Team 781 – the Kinetic Knights robotics team; and running workshops for teachers, executives, at-risk youth, and basically anyone who asked. He has even been on stage with the Kincardine Theatre Guild.”

His son Michael accepted the award on behalf of his father, and read the acceptance speech his father had written. “We should be so proud of the community we built and continue to build,” read Michael.

The award is presented each year to “ the person who has demonstrated their strong citizenship with outstanding contributions to the community in the past year.”

Also nominated for the Bruce Power Citizen of the Year Award were Lynn Evans and Linda Stanley.

Throughout the evening, 12 other awards were presented.

The Enbridge Quality of Life Award went to Lake Huron Learning Collaborative. Also nominated were Penetangore Wellness and Rick Rock Memorial Golf Tournament.

The RBC Golden Apple Award was presented to Janey Campbell. Also nominated were Joanne Wilson and Stacey Palmer.

Receiving the OPG Environmental Award was Pine River Watershed Initiative Network. Other nominees were Victoria Zambito – 7K Trail Challenge, and Brad Kirkconnell.

The Meridian Good Neighbour Award was presented to Jacques Law. Also nominated were Bruce Telecom and Bruce Steakhouse.

Bruce Telecom Young Entrepreneur of the Year is Holly McCormick – Allure Beauty and Medi Spa. The other nominees were Keith Foster – ZUUL, and Jesse Lorusso – Lorusso School of Dance.

The Miller Insurance Farm/Farm Related Business of the Year Award went to R.G. & G. Farms Ltd. Also nominated were Courtney Grain and Seed (2015) Ltd. And Homefront Acres Apples.

The Jacques Law Youth Programming Excellence Award was presented to Jesse Topp. The other nominees were Melanie Pyke and Jennifer Hunter.

Recipient of the Community Living Kincardine and District Inclusion Award was Leah Lance – Lake Huron Videos. The other nominees were Magnum Total Fitness and Trillium Court.

The BDO Customer Service Excellence Award was presented to McKechnie Pharmacy. Also nominated were Fincher’s Ltd. And Pet Valu Store #2286.

Recipient of the Municipality of Kincardine New Business Award was Dawg Jiu Jitsu Kickboxing and M.M.A. Also nominated were Kincardine Record and 7 ACRES.

Superheat FGH Business Person of the Year is Chris Turcotte – Creative Casuals. The other nominees were Sebastien and Kristy Garneau, CRG Energy Projects Inc. and Lindsay Cormier – CIBC.

Recipient of the myFM’s Business of the Year Award is CRG Energy Prpjects Inc. Also nominated were Bruce Steakhouse and Hawgs Breath Saloon and Deli.

Kincardine and District Chamber of Commerce president Matt Smith said there were over 100 nominees this year – a record number.

“These are exciting times for our business community,” said Mayor Anne Eadie. She congratulated all the business nominees – “deserving of recognition for their dedication and expertise” and expressed pride in the “professionalism and enthusiasm in our business community.”

MP Ben Lobb described Kincardine and area as an “awesome community” and commented on the “amazing turnout” at the event.

This was the first year the Kincardine and District Chamber of Commerce Community Achievement Awards Gala was held at Marriott Towne Place Suites.

Master if Ceremonies was Joe Carter. Entertainment was provided by Pick Studios, Morgan Ritchie and Scotlyn Murray.