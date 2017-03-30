Section: News News

An unidentified Bruce Power employee conducting electrical maintenance work on Sunday as part of the Unit 5 outage on the non-nuclear side of the plant was taken to hospital after he received an electrical contact.

According to a statement from Bruce Power, the worker was transported to an off-site medical facility and is being treated for injuries. Throughout the response the worker's condition remained stable.

“Bruce Power takes any safety event very seriously and immediate actions have been taken to prevent reoccurrence with other workers carrying out similar work,” said John Peevers, Bruce Power’s Manager of Communications and Media Relations. “Any type of workplace injury that occurs on the site is viewed by Bruce Power as preventable.”

The company has notified the Ministry of Labour and will continue to investigate the matter to obtain all the facts with a focus on prevention and continuous improvement based on this experience.