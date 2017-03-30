Section: News News

A 54-year-old woman from Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh was killed in a crash on Highway #86 last Tuesday afternoon.

The South-Bruce OPP responded to reports of a crash between a car and a fuel truck on Bruce County Road 86 in Kinloss Twp. at 3:45 p.m., March 21. Officers arrived with members of the Lucknow Fire Department and Bruce Paramedic Services to find a white Pontiac Vibe and a beige Western truck had been involved in a collision.

The driver of the Pontiac, Diane Maize, was taken to local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. She was transferred to a London hospital by air ambulance, where she was pronounced dead.

Members of the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Unit are assisting the South-Bruce OPP with this incident. The investigation is continuing.