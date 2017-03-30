Section: News News

By Barb McKay

A glitch with the Kincardine Water Treatment Plant’s supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system is the reason behind a request from the municipality for residents in Kincardine and Inverhuron to conserve water last week.

An alert went out to public works staff mid-afternoon on Thursday and an investigation determined that an electrical component of the system had failed. Shamus Anderson, water and wastewater supervisor for the Municipality of Kincardine, told The Independent that all monitoring and control devices remained functional, however the SCADA system was not seeing all the information.

While the municipal drinking water was still being treated, water and waste water policy chair Councillor Laura Haight said provincial regulations do not allow for an interruption in the provision of data. As a result, users on the Kincardine system were switched over to the Huron-Kinloss lakeshore drinking water system.

“At no point was any water produced or sent into our system unfit to consume,” Anderson said. “We decided to switch to the HK system to ensure water supply and allow technicians to work on the issue.”

Residents were advised that the water from the Huron-Kinloss groundwater wells contains higher levels of naturally-occurring sodium and fluoride and that users may have experienced a difference in colour, taste and water pressure. Residents were also asked to conserve water to ensure that the Huron-Kinloss system could supply enough water to township residents, as well as those in Kincardine and Huron-Kinloss.

Haight said the need to conserve water was not as crucial as it was last summer while work was being completed to the Kincardine and Tiverton water towers.

“This is not a high water use time. No one is filling their pools or watering their lawns.”

The Kincardine Water Treatment Plant was back online Sunday morning.